Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $19.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 2,905 shares.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 632.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 198,327 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 2,854.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 146,452 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

