Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $636,702.58 and approximately $11,801.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,909.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.29 or 0.06616120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00268788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.00750429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00068595 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00439816 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.01 or 0.00395814 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,701,143 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

