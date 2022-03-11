Raymond James Analysts Give Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) a C$3.25 Price Target

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) has been given a C$3.25 target price by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

TSE CFF opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of C$90.34 million and a PE ratio of 3.23. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$2.85.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

