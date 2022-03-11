Raymond James Raises BioSyent (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Price Target to C$8.00

BioSyent (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BIOYF opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.
