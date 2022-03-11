Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CAO Sells $77,256.00 in Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RYN opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.92. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $182,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Rayonier by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,179,000 after buying an additional 1,697,317 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,252,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rayonier by 923.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 700,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after buying an additional 631,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.