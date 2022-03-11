RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Down 68.4% in February

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of RNWK opened at $0.61 on Friday. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RealNetworks by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 409,386 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in RealNetworks by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.

