Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $98.00.

3/7/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $81.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $86.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $91.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/23/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $71.00 to $77.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/1/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/19/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/19/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/14/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Recently, the energy giant made two new oil discoveries in the Stabroek Block, which will add to its 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels of recoverable resources from the block. The company also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian Basin, where it continues to lower its fracking & drilling costs. The company has significant lower debt exposure as compared to other integrated majors. ExxonMobil now expects higher sequential profits from its upstream operations in the recently-concluded December quarter. Also, it increased its fourth-quarter 2021 dividend to 88 cents per share. Consequently, ExxonMobil is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

