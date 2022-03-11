Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2022 – Aspen Aerogels was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

2/18/2022 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $52.00 to $47.00.

2/18/2022 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $70.00 to $60.00.

2/15/2022 – Aspen Aerogels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

2/14/2022 – Aspen Aerogels was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

2/9/2022 – Aspen Aerogels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

2/8/2022 – Aspen Aerogels was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

1/12/2022 – Aspen Aerogels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

ASPN stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09.

Get Aspen Aerogels Inc alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 709.3% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 74,275 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,237.7% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 99,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 91,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.