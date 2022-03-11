Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.08. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 56.66% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,790 shares of company stock worth $3,015 and sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 98,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 42.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,652,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 488,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 260.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Recro Pharma by 90.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 487,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma (Get Rating)

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.