Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Michael D. Crowell Buys 1,000 Shares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Crowell acquired 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $48,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Red River Bancshares stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.55. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $360.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.86. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $65.07.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 61,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.