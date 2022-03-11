Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,145. The firm has a market cap of $255.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRGB. Benchmark began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 227,172 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,816.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 173,527 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 120,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 82,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after buying an additional 74,480 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 35,763 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

