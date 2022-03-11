REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Stock Price Up 4.1%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 16,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,168,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

REE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.