REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Stock Price Up 4.1%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 16,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,168,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
REE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.
REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REE Automotive (REE)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.