Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer Sells 4,330 Shares

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of REG stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

