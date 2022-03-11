Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of RGLS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 34,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,282. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

