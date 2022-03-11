Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $55.40 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09.

