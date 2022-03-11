Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $87.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average is $91.68. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $79.17 and a one year high of $97.90.

