Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 598.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 56,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 255,457 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 49,351 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.