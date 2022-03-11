Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,644,733 Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644,733 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Iterum Therapeutics were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 2,485,175 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.52.

Iterum Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.