Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 286,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 38,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

CLXT stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Calyxt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 169.93% and a negative net margin of 112.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

