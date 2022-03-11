Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Naomi Barnett Sells 6,500 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

