Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Minerva Surgical Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Minerva Surgical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

UTRS stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17. Minerva Surgical has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

In other news, CEO David M. Clapper bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $123,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Surgical (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.