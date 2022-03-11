RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Up 755.6% in February

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 755.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RSPI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,667. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company was founded by Carl W. Cotman, Wayne Pambianchi and Gary S. Lynch on February 10, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Rock, NJ.

