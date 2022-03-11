Reviewing Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) & Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teladoc Health and Oncology Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 11 14 0 2.56 Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teladoc Health presently has a consensus price target of $121.19, indicating a potential upside of 101.17%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teladoc Health and Oncology Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $2.03 billion 4.75 -$428.79 million ($2.77) -21.75 Oncology Institute N/A N/A -$8.34 million N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health.

Volatility & Risk

Teladoc Health has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -21.09% -1.31% -1.19% Oncology Institute N/A N/A -1.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Oncology Institute on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and Gary Wald and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

