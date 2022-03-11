REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 67.5% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 88.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 445.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 11,039.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $110,033.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,950 shares of company stock worth $1,498,585 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:REX opened at $100.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.02. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $116.86.

REX American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

