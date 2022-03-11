RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

RGCO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. The company has a market cap of $184.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,078,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in RGC Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 72,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RGC Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in RGC Resources by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

