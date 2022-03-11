Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 806,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $439.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

RBBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

