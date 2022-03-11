Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) versus Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Financial Review

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Birchcliff Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.93 -$65.67 million ($5.10) -5.97 Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 1.97 $247.72 million N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian.

Volatility & Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Riley Exploration Permian pays out -24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 4.45% 15.89% 8.51% Birchcliff Energy 33.26% 19.66% 11.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.68%. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $9.39, indicating a potential upside of 69.78%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Birchcliff Energy.

About Riley Exploration Permian (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

