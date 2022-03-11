Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.82) to GBX 4,850 ($63.55) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,320.06.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.85 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average is $69.90.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

