Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 2,158 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Unilever by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Unilever by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Unilever by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Unilever by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.