Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Altria Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Altria Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

MO opened at $51.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $53.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

