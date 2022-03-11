Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $770,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,531. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $551.85 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $598.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $520.44 and a 200-day moving average of $509.24. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

