Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $870,000 Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ternium were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 53.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 525,413 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 1,516.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 385,696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 45.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 375,703 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 21.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at about $8,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TX opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

