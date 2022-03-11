Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lennar by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Lennar by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,468,000 after purchasing an additional 263,489 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $88.09 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Lennar Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.