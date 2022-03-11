Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 16,645 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,645 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EC opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.62. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $18.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

