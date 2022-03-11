RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,070,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. 6,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,803. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

