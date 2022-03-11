RiverTree Advisors LLC Acquires 1,797 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRF. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

PRF opened at $164.87 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $146.74 and a 12 month high of $176.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.85.

