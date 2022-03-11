RiverTree Advisors LLC Sells 990 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

RiverTree Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,838,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,680,000 after acquiring an additional 717,119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,872,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,766,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,387,000 after purchasing an additional 228,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,208,000.

FTCS stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

