Robert W. Baird Cuts Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $31.00

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Get Portillos alerts:

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29. Portillos has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portillos will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.