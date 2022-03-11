Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,689,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.47 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.05.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $1,631,532.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,151 in the last quarter.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.