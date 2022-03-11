Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $84.00. The company traded as low as $39.20 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 577196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Roblox by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1,261.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,804,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

