Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,481 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 144.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 223,916 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 26.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 30.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after buying an additional 1,226,396 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 205.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

RMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

In related news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,420,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $2,556,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock worth $7,196,933 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RMO opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.02. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

