Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.69.

Ross Stores stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.56. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

