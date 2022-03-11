Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Trading Down 29.4%

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 29.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 13,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 6,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

Route1 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)

Route1, Inc engages in the provision of data-centric business empowerment solutions. It offers data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization, and new technology and services. The firm serves the federal government, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, parking lot operators, and public safety industries.

