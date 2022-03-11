Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Trading Down 29.4%

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 29.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 13,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 6,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.
Route1 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Route1 (ROIUF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.