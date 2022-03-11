Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €5.80 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.80 ($6.30) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.30 ($6.85) to €6.25 ($6.79) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($5.87) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($7.93) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($7.93) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($6.96) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.08) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($8.62).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.