Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target to C$12.00

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday.

Medical Facilities stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 20,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

