Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 374.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 31,017 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $51.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.