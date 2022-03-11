Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

