Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.03 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 4,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $55.66.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

