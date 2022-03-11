Royal Bank of Canada Increases Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $125.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.39.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $392,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

