Royal Bank of Canada Increases Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $125.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.67.
Shares of ADUS stock opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.39.
In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $392,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
About Addus HomeCare (Get Rating)
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.