Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Price Target to €64.00

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €65.00 ($70.65) to €64.00 ($69.57) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($72.83) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.